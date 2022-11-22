Halsey shares story behind “1121”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Halsey has a sentimental story explaining why November 21 will always be a “personal holiday.”

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared a video of them playing a guitar and quietly singing their song “1121.” The Grammy nominee explained, “It’s called that because 11/21 is the day I found out I was pregnant.”

“I’m here now singing it quietly… because that baby is asleep in the other room,” Halsey’s narration continued. “This song was my way of preparing myself for a heartbreak that never came.”

Halsey welcomed their “rainbow baby” Ender in July 2021 alongside partner Alev Alydin﻿. The singer previously revealed in an emotional essay to Vogue ﻿﻿that they “miscarried three times before my 24th birthday.”

“1121” contains the heartbreaking lyrics, “But I won’t die for love/ But ever since I met you/ You could have my heart/ And I would break it for you.”

