Halsey performs two songs, plays Kendall Jenner in fourth 'SNL' appearance

Halsey returned to SNL this weekend for the fourth time, performing two songs and playing Kendall Jenner in a sketch with host Kim Kardashian West.
The singer first took the stage to perform “I am not a woman, I’m a god” off their latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Then they returned to perform the song “Darling” with surprise guest Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac.
Halsey also got to show off their comedic skills in a skit titled The People’s Kourt. Kim plays her older sister Kourtney, who serves as the judge, while Kris Jenner plays herself as she tries to sue Kendall and Kylie.
“I’m suing Kendall because she has absolutely no drama,” Kris says. “She won’t cause any drama and it’s damaging our brand.”
Halsey as Kendall replies, “I’m a Jenner, not a Kardashian!” To which Kris shoots back, “And that’s something you need to work on, honey!”
