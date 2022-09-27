Hailey Bieber to break her silence on accusations she “stole” Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Gotham/GC Images

Although Hailey Bieber wed Justin Bieber four years ago, the model continues to endure attacks from Selena Gomez‘s so-called fans. Basically, they believe the model stole Justin away from Selena and are still angry about it.

Now, Hailey is ready to speak out about the continued attacks and confront the rumors head on. The skincare mogul will share her side of the story in an upcoming episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

A teaser of the forthcoming episode, which was shared to Instagram, starts with host Alex Cooper noting how “obsessed” people are with Justin and Selena’s relationship. Cooper then asks Hailey if she was “ever with Justin romantically at the same time as [Selena]?”

Hailey responds, “This is so crazy. I’ve literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, ‘Oh you stole him.’ It’s about people knowing the truth, because there’s a truth.”

As for what that truth is, we will find out on September 28 when the episode arrives in full. The episode preview teases, “Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only.”

Selena and Justin famously dated off and on for several years before separating for good in 2018. Shortly after, the “Ghost” singer began dating Hailey, and the two wed that September.

While both Justin and Selena have moved on, a small but vocal group of fans still believe the two — whom they dub “Jelena” — were meant to be and have continued to attack Hailey because of that. Both Selena and Justin have publicly condemned the abuse.

