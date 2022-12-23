Gwen Stefani marks anniversary of original No Doubt singer John Spence’s death

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

This week marked the 35th anniversary of the death of original No Doubt singer John Spence, who died by suicide in December 1987. In recognition of the occasion, Gwen Stefani has shared a tribute to her predecessor.

“Remembering John Spence today, and always,” Stefani writes in an Instagram post, alongside archival photos of Spence performing.

Spence co-founded No Doubt in 1986 alongside Stefani’s brother Eric, while Gwen provided backing vocals. After Spence passed, trumpeter Alan Meade took over lead vocals, but then left the group soon after, leading Gwen to take up the role.

While Stefani has led No Doubt ever since, it’s been a bit since we’ve heard her sing with her bandmates, as the “Don’t Speak” outfit has been on hiatus since 2015. However, in a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, Stefani left the door open for a No Doubt reunion.

“I have no idea what’s going to happen with No Doubt,” she said. “We haven’t really talked about doing anything, but it feels like everyone is, right?”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

