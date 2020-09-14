Gurnee Woman Shot and Killed, 19-Year-Old Arrested
Gurnee Woman Dead After “Domestic Incident”
(Gurnee, IL) A woman is dead, and a teen is under arrest after a shooting in Gurnee. Police say they responded early Sunday morning to the 600 block of Creekside Circle, and found a woman shot inside a residence. That woman, identified as 21-year-old Ameyah Brewton, later died of her injuries. Isaiah Cole, a man with whom Brewton had a domestic relationship, was arrested for the shooting. The 19-year-old has been charged with seven felonies including involuntary manslaughter, unlawful possession of a stolen weapon, and various drug charges.
Lake County Coroner ID’s Several Victims
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner’s Office released the names of three fatalities from incidents that took place earlier in the month. The first identity was that of 36-year-old Amelio Delgado-Ursino, a homeless man that was struck and killed by a vehicle in Waukegan back on September 4th. The second released identity was 18-year-old Solomon Little, who was shot and killed as he played basketball on a North Chicago street back on September 6th. The final identity released by the Coroner’s Office was that of 28-year-old John Cannon, who was shot and killed at a Waukegan motel back on September 9th. The investigation into all three cases continues.
Shots in Gages Lake Leads to Arrest
(Gages Lake, IL) A Wildwood man was arrested after reportedly firing a couple shots in the Gages Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials were called to Jesse Oaks along Gages Lake Road on Saturday. When they arrived, they were told about a man with a gun who had moved on to the nearby Firehouse Pub, where gunshots were heard. The suspect was located and tried to run, but fell and was taken into custody. A gun was located by a Gurnee Police K9, and ammunition was found on the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Joe Torres. He’s facing a pair of felony weapons charges, and several misdemeanors. Bond was set at 15-thousand-dollars.
Coronavirus Illinois and Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Illinois announced 1,462 new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, along with 14 related fatalities. Of those, Lake County added 76 of those positive tests and 3 fatalities. For the second straight day statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use fell sharply. Here in Lake County, the Northeast and Northwest suburban hospital regions stand at 52 and 46% of ICU capacity respectively. The state’s 7-day rolling positive infection rate currently stands at 3.7%. Nursing homes continue to make up a majority of Covid related deaths, with just under 69-percent of the death toll in Lake County, and around 55% statewide.