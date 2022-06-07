Gurnee Woman ID’ed as Victim in Wheeling Murder-Suicide

(Wheeling, IL) Police in Cook County say a man shot and killed a Lake County woman, before turning the gun on himself. Officials say Travis Stephens and his girlfriend Ajah Barnes were arguing early Sunday morning, and had done damage to each other’s vehicles. That’s when Barnes, a Gurnee resident, began to walk away from Stephens’ Wheeling apartment…but the 37-year-old grabbed a firearm, shooting and killing the 26-year-old before taking his own life. The pair were assigned to the Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, but neither lived on base. Officials say Wheeling Police and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (also known as NCIS) are continuing to look into the case.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-7-22)