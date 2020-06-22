Gurnee Shooting Investigated, COVID-19 Percentages Continue to Fall
Gurnee Shooting Leaves One Injured
Vander Tuuk 6-22-20
(Gurnee, IL) A shooting in Gurnee has left one person injured. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday in the 43-hundred block of McClure Avenue. Gurnee Police say it appears that the victim met with an acquaintance in the parking lot of an apartment complex for unknown reasons. At one point, the acquaintance shot the victim in the back, then fled. That victim, a 23-year-old male, was taken to the hospital for treatment…his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. No arrests have been announced at this point, and information on a possible suspect has not been released.
RLB In Custody Incident Offender Dies
Vander Tuuk 6-22-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) A man that was considered brain dead after swallowing a bag containing cocaine…has died. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 21-year-old Abel Rosiles of Round Lake, was officially pronounced dead last Thursday…8 days after the original incident. Police say Rosiles was being taken into custody for several disturbances at a Round Lake Beach gas station on June 10th, when he started having trouble breathing. Paramedics were able to remove the bag of drugs from his throat. Round Lake Beach Police have released body camera footage from that encounter, and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is running an investigation. The Coroner’s Office has not released an official cause of death.
Coronavirus Sunday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus metrics continue to fall, as an expected case surge from large protests that started 3 weeks ago…has not come. The state announced 658 new cases of the disease on Sunday with 23 deaths, including 3 in Lake County. The state death toll now stands at 6.647, while Lake County has bumped up to 401. Lake County’s positive infection rate, as well as the overall state rate dropped once again, while the 7-day rate remained unchanged. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients continue to be at multi-week lows.
Long Term Care Facility Outbreak Weekly Update
Vander Tuuk 6-22-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases continue to increase in nursing homes across Illinois, and death rates continue to climb. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, nursing homes in Lake County now make up over 17% of Covid-19 cases, but just under 68% of county fatalities. Both of those numbers are up from last week. Statewide, 15.9% of Coronavirus cases come from long-term care facilities, a slight increase over the previous week. Those same places make up about 55.5% of Illinois’ Covid-related deaths…an increase of 2.5% over last week.