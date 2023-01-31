Gurnee Police Warns About “Fake Cop” Scam

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are warning residents about a scam making it’s way around the area. The scheme is similar to others over the past few years, where people receive calls from someone claiming to be a Gurnee Police officer, and that “officer” demands payment for missed court dates. The scammer disguises their real number to look like it’s actually coming from Gurnee Police on Caller ID. The resident is then pressured to make payments through wire transfers, or gift cards. Police say they never call anyone demanding payments, nor do they call over missed court dates. Anyone who feels they have been scammed is encouraged to contact authorities.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-31-23)