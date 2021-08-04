Gurnee Police Seeking Suspect Who Crashed Stolen Car Into Ambulance

(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee are looking for a suspect, who hit an ambulance with a vehicle, then fled over the weekend. Officials say the incident took place on Sunday evening around 7:45, when the ambulance was struck by an SUV along Grand Avenue near Fuller Road. The SUV then fled the scene, only to be found abandoned near 21 and Washington Street a short time later. That vehicle was reported as stolen out of Kenosha. No one was hurt, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-4-21)