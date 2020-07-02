Gurnee Police Officer Arrested, Covid Testing in Illinois Hits Record
Booking Photo from LC Sheriff's Office
Zion Police, SIG Make Gun Arrest
Vander Tuuk 7-2-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion as well as the Lake County Special Investigations Group, have announced a gun arrest. SIG officers were in Zion on an unrelated matter on Tuesday evening, when they noticed a person fire a round out of the sunroof of a vehicle. A traffic stop involving Zion Police was then made, and the driver of the vehicle, Royland Boyles, was arrested. The 30-year-old Zion man faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, and 2-counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set Wednesday at 200-thousand-dollars.
Gurnee Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges
Vander Tuuk 7-2-20
(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee Police Officer has been arrested on a group of outstanding warrants. Michael Stoner turned himself into the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, being charged with two felony aggravated domestic battery counts and two misdemeanor domestic battery counts. Details of the incidents that led to the charges have not been released, but prosecutors say they happened in Winthrop Harbor, and that Stoner was not on duty at the time. The 34-year-old is currently free on bond, but on administrative leave from the Gurnee Police Department. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for late July.
Coronavirus Wednesday Update
Vander Tuuk 7-2-20
(Chicago, IL) Another new one-day record has been set for Coronavirus testing in Illinois, and a rise in positive cases has come with it. Health officials say over 33-thousand tests were processed on Wednesday, leading to 828 new confirmed cases. Deaths ticked up by 30, including 3 in Lake County. The state death toll now stands at 6,951, while Lake County has increased to 420. The state’s positive infection rate fell to 8.8%, while the county’s fell to 11.4%. After two straight days of gains, statewide hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients both fell back to near recorded lows.
Beach Park Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash
Vander Tuuk 7-2-20
(Waukegan, IL) A crash in Waukegan left one person dead. The incident took place Tuesday afternoon on Lewis Avenue near Sunset, when a semi attempted to merge to the right, but crashed into a motorcyclist. That person, identified as a 58-year-old Beach Park man, was ejected from the bike and pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver ( a man from Racine, Wisconsin) was not injured, and is said to be fully cooperating with police. An autopsy has been scheduled for today, while an investigation into the crash is considered ongoing.
Lake Zurich Man Hit With Child Porn, Sexual Assault Charges
Vander Tuuk 7-2-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) A Lake Zurich man has been hit with sex crime charges. Authorities say they were contacted by Barrington Police back in April, claiming that Gary Zimmer had engaged in a conversation with a 15-year-old through an app. During the subsequent investigation, police found child pornography on Zimmer’s phone that appeared to be taken in his residence…and while no sexual activity was said to take place between the suspect and the 15-year-old from the app…evidence was uncovered of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a different 15-year-old. The 51-year-old has since been arrested and is charged with both sexual assault and possessing child pornography. Bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars.