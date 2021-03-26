Gurnee Police Make Arrest in Sex Crime Case, Murder in Waukegan Being Investigated
Mugshot provided by Gurnee Police Department
Waukegan Murder Investigation
(Waukegan, IL) One person is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were dispatched to the 27-hundred block of Washington Street for a shots fired call on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a male with gunshot wounds, who was transferred to the hospital, and later pronounced dead. Lake County Coroner’s officials identified the victim as 24-year-old Daviontae Sims-Friar of Gurnee. Officials say the suspect appears to be a thin black male who got into a light colored sedan and drove away. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Gurnee Man Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced an arrest in a sex crimes case. Isai Gonzaga is accused of selling vaping supplies to minors, in exchange for sexual acts, or lewd images and videos through the social media platform SnapChat. The 25-year-old Round Lake man was arrested on Tuesday, and was charged with five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor. Gonzaga was released on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. He’s due back in court on April 21st.
Jobless Claims Fall in Illinois, Though Illinois Lags Behind U.S.
(Chicago, IL) It was a good news bad news situation for Illinois when it comes to jobless claims and overall unemployment. The state reported that first time jobless claims last week were 15,595, which is still high, but down over 75% from the week before. When compared to the same week last year at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, those numbers were down 88%. As for the unemployment rate, Illinois currently stands at 7.4%, compared to that national rate of 6.2%.
Coronavirus Metrics Drop Statewide, and in Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Despite a testing increase across Illinois, most key Coronavirus metrics dropped on Thursday. Illinois health officials announced just under 22-hundred new cases, and 35 related fatalities. Of those, 68 cases were reported in Lake County with one death. Statewide, Covid hospital admissions and ICU patients dropped for the second straight day. In Region 9, which consists of Lake and McHenry County, Covid-related hospital admissions stayed flat, while ICU patients fell for the 2nd day in a row. Regional test positivity set it’s 4th straight recorded low, and currently sits at 2.5%.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The state doled out over 118-thousand Coronavirus vaccines, and hit a milestone of those considered fully vaccinated. Illinois Health officials say close to 5.2-million doses have now been administered to residents. Of those, 1.9-million, or 15.1% of the population have been fully vaccinated. That percentage continues to lag behind in Lake County where vaccine demand continues to outweigh the supply. The number of fully vaccinated residents in Lake County is sitting just below 13%.