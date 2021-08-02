Gurnee Police and Other Agencies Search for Man Missing Since Friday Morning

(Gurnee, IL) Several agencies have been mobilized in the search for a missing Gurnee man. Police say James Hedrich was last seen on Friday morning walking away from the Gurnee Place Memory Care Community on Hunt Club Road. Since then, local police, along with the Illinois State Police and the Illinois Search and Rescue Council have joined in the effort to find Hedrich. He is described as an 82-year-old white male, about 5’8” with a medium build and gray hair. He was last seen in a maroon sweatshirt, jeans and black sandals. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Gurnee Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-2-21)