Gurnee Fight Scatters After Gunshot, Two Juveniles Arrested

(Gurnee, IL) Two juveniles have been arrested after the discharge of a gun in Gurnee. Police say the incident started with a fight call Wednesday afternoon near the Warren Newport Public Library. Officials say when they arrived, all of the involved parties had fled the scene. A review of video from the area showed that at one point during the fight, a juvenile produced a gun and fired off a shot…which caused everyone to scatter. Two juveniles were later taken into custody, each is expected to face charges of firearm possession and discharge. No one was struck by gunfire or injured during the situation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-22-22)