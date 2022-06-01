Gurnee Crash Injures 2

(Gurnee, IL) A single vehicle crash in Gurnee left two people injured. Police say they were called around 6:20 Tuesday evening to the area of Route 41 and Washington Street. An investigation showed that a single vehicle had left the roadway for an unknown reason, and rolled over. The two male occupants of the car were able to get themselves free before rescue crews arrived. Each victim was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-1-22)