Gurnee Covid Test Making Facility Closes Up, Gas Prices Still High in Illinois

Illinois Gas Prices Remain Top 10 Priciest in the Country
Vander Tuuk 6-3-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois continues to have the 8th highest gas prices in the country, and the highest prices east of the Rocky Mountains. According to AAA, the average gallon of gas in the state stands at $3.28, 24 cents higher than the national average. Lake County offers little relief at $3.26. Prices in Illinois are expected to increase further next month, as the state gas tax will increase, and a new 4-cent gas tax will be implemented in Lake County. North of the border in Wisconsin, prices continue to be below the national average at $2.87…Kenosha County comes in higher at an average of $2.90.
COVID-19 Shot Comes With a Free Beer Under New Illinois Law
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 6-3-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Get the shot, then relax with a shot, or a beer. That’s the incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Wednesday. The plan was sponsored by State Rep. Mike Zalewski and State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz. It intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed business doors. Illinois has seen vaccine demand fall off recently. The state says 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one dose, with 51% of those adults fully vaccinated. Lake County has a fully vaccinated rate of 40.5%.
Gurnee Covid Test Facility Closed
Vander Tuuk 6-3-21
(Gurnee, IL) A facility that produced rapid Covid-19 tests for North Chicago-based Abbott Laboratories, has closed. The Gurnee facility shut down this week, as lowering case counts have led to a massive drop in demand for the tests. The facility opened its doors in September and produced millions upon millions of the rapid tests. The plant hoped to employ 2-thousand people, though the exact number was never released. All of those employees will be paid for the full week, despite being let go on Tuesday.