Gurnee Basement Fire Leaves Damage, No Injuries

(Gurnee, IL) A house fire in Gurnee could have been worse without the help of alert neighbors. A blaze broke out Wednesday evening in the 3400 block of Johns Manville Avenue. Neighbors were able to alert firefighters, and by the time they arrived, neighbors were using a garden hose on the fire that started in the basement. Fire officials then finished putting out the flames, and kept the home in habitable condition. No injuries were reported, no damage estimate was released…and while officials think the flames started in a basement gaming chair, the cause is officially still under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-6-22)