Gurnee Area School Bus Driver Charged With DUI After Bus Crash

(Gurnee, IL) A Gurnee-area school bus driver has been charged, after an accident in a bus that contained a handful of middle school students. Woodland District 50 says the crash took place during the afternoon routes on Wednesday. No one was injured, and affected students were put on a new bus to finish their rides home. On Thursday, school officials said that police determined that the bus driver was operating while under the influence of alcohol. Police say they have charged 36-year-old Ryan Vanheirseele with three counts of DUI (according to court records he’s due in court on January 9th). School officials, in an email to parents, said they are launching an internal investigation, and that Vanheirseele is not “authorized to operate any District vehicles at this time.”

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-16-22)