Gun Charge Stands, Use of Force Expert Testifies in Rittenhouse Hearing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) A Kenosha County judge has declined to dismiss a weapons charge against a former Antioch teen accused of shooting three people during last summer’s protests and riots. The defense for Kyle Rittenhouse had asked the Judge to throw out the firearm charge, arguing that it only applies if the minor is carrying a short-barreled rifle. The defense also got testimony from use-of-force expert John Black, who claimed that Rittenhouse made a reasonable decision to shoot given everything that was going on around him. Trial is expected to start in November.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-6-21)