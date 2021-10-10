Guess the Pumpkin Weight Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE GUESS THE WEIGHT CONTEST
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s):
WXLC 6170 W. Grand Avenue, Suite 111, Gurnee, IL 60031
Jack O’Lantern World 200 S Rand Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Chula Vista Resort 1000 Chula Vista Pkwy, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965 (collectively, “Sponsor”).
3.Eligibility Restrictions: The Promotion is open to all legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia (except NY and FL) who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry and who live in the local listening area of WXLC-FM. Employees of WXLC-FM (the “Station”), its parent, subsidiary, and affiliated entities, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other broadcast stations in the Station’s listening area, and the members of their immediate families (spouse, parents, siblings or children) or households (whether related or not) are ineligible to participate or win. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States, in NY and FL, as applicable, and where prohibited.
Only one winner per household is permitted. Individuals may only win a Station-conducted contest/sweepstakes once every sixty (60) days.
Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting the prize.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
Internet: Go to 1023xlc.com and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which may include your first and last name, address, telephone number, date of birth, and a valid email address, in the online entry form. Entry form will include weight guess for the total weight, in lbs, of the pumpkin viewable at the Alpha Media offices located at 6170 W. Grand Avenue, Suite 111, Gurnee, IL 60031, and viewable on station’s Facebook https://www.facebook.com/1023XLC, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/1023xlc/, and Twitter account https://www.twitter.com/1023XLC
Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The Promotion administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
6.Odds of Winning:
Odds of winning depend upon the number of entries, as applicable.
7.Winner Selection and Notification:
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.
Each Day (Monday-Friday during the contest period) a single winner who’s guess entry is closest to the correct pumpkin weight will be chosen to win the Four (4) pack of passes to Jack O’Lantern World. On November 1st, the final winner closest to the correct pumpkin weight will be contacted via email if they won the Grand Prize of the Gurnee Mills Gift Card and a Gift Certificate for an Overnight Stay at Chula Vista. Winners will need to provide all pertinent information at the time of winning to be awarded the prize.
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.