Grey Poupon weighs in on Olivia Wilde dressing controversy with its Don’t Worry Dijon

Olivia Wilde and her ex Jason Sudeikis may have called a former nanny’s rumors about them false, but one ingredient of her story is getting stronger: Wilde’s salad dressing.

And now the mustard brand Grey Poupon is layering on the snark because of it.

The nanny claimed this “special dressing” that Wilde reportedly made for her now-boyfriend, Harry Styles, reportedly made Sudeikis jealous enough for him to lay under her car to make her late for a meet-up with her Don’t Worry Darling leading man.

Again, both Wilde and Sudeikis called the allegations false, but as reported, Wilde recently raised eyebrows when she posted the actual recipe, cribbed from Nora Ephron‘s book Heartburn. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” the recipe said in part.

The mustard brand evidently heard about it and is now offering a limited edition Don’t Worry Dijon. On Instagram it displayed a picture of the newly redesigned bottle, complete with new branding and the cheeky tagline, “Made with Style.”

Grey Poupon invited users to stay tuned to see how they can win their own bottle of the stuff.

