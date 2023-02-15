Grenade Found in Round Lake Beach Charity Donation

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say they are continuing to investigate just how an inactive grenade ended up in a charity donation. The incident took place Saturday when the ordinance was found by a Goodwill employee searching through a large group of donated items. The store was evacuated for a time, and members of the Waukegan Bomb Squad were called in. An investigation determined the grenade was not functioning and contained no explosives. Anyone with information on how the former weapon of war came to be “donated” is encouraged to call Round Lake Beach Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-15-23)