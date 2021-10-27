      Weather Alert

Green Oaks Restaurant Owner Gets 2-Years For Tax Evasion

timothy.vandertuuk
Oct 27, 2021 @ 3:01am

(Chicago, IL)  A Lake County business owner is off to federal prison, after pleading guilty to income tax evasion. Anthony Panico admitted that he failed to file proper tax returns for about 9-years, in turn hiding some 10-million-dollars in unreported gains. The 68-year-old, who owned a Green Oaks restaurant, said he used the hidden money for personal expenses like college tuition for his kids. The Libertyville resident’s attorney argued for a sentence of probation, but a US District Judge decided on a two year prison term.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-27-21)

