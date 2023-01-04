Grayslake Police Issue Warning After Vehicle Burglaries

(Grayslake, IL) Police in Grayslake are reminding people to lock their car doors, after a rash of burglaries and thefts. Authorities say during the early morning hours of Tuesday, multiple vehicle burglaries were reported, though no specific areas of the Village were mentioned. Police say all of the vehicles that were broken into appeared to be unlocked, as there were no signs of forced entry during any of the crimes. Officials say extra patrols have been added around residential and business areas…but no arrests have been announced, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-4-23)