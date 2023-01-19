Grayslake Man Arrested by Detectives, Thought He Was Talking to Underage Girl

(Grayslake, IL) A Grayslake man is facing charges, after reportedly attempting to meet a minor. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Thomas Edwards was communicating online with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Edwards was also allegedly faking his age, acting online as a 26-year-old male. The 29-year-old eventually set up a meeting for sex with the minor, but was taken into custody by waiting detectives. He now faces felony charges of traveling to meet a minor, grooming, solicitation and dissemination of harmful material. Bond for Edwards was set at 250-thousand-dollars…he’s due in court on February 16th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-19-23)