Grandma Is Just As Likely To Get A Christmas Present As Your Pet
This holiday season, 81% of consumers in the U.S. plan to buy a gift for their pet with 20% of Gen Z planning to spend more than $50.
People are just as likely to buy a Christmas present for their PET as they are for their GRANDPARENTS according to a new survey.
96% of grandparents plan on getting a present for their grandchild. So make sure you take care of the actual humans in your life before you go shopping for a present for your dog on Black Friday.