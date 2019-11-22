      Weather Alert

Grandma Is Just As Likely To Get A Christmas Present As Your Pet

Jeffrey Randolph
Nov 21, 2019 @ 7:00pm

This holiday season, 81% of consumers in the U.S. plan to buy a gift for their pet with 20% of Gen Z planning to spend more than $50.

People are just as likely to buy a Christmas present for their PET as they are for their GRANDPARENTS according to a new survey.

96% of grandparents plan on getting a present for their grandchild.  So make sure you take care of the actual humans in your life before you go shopping for a present for your dog on Black Friday.

 

 

