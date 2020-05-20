Governor Says Illinois Falling From Covid-19 Peak
Coronavirus Death Rise, Cases Continue to Fall
Vander Tuuk 5-20-20
(Chicago, IL) An expected rise in Coronavirus deaths has been announced, but the percentage of those testing positive for the disease continues to fall. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,545 cases of Covid-19 Tuesday, with 146 deaths. Fatality numbers are often highest on Tuesday’s, because some hospitals and medical examiners don’t do weekend paperwork until Monday. Lake County saw just 64 new confirmed instances and 4 new deaths. Overall the county now has about 67-hundred cases and 220 deaths, statewide those numbers are around 98-thousand and 4,379 respectively. 18,433 tests were processed in the last 24-hours dropping the state’s overall positive infection rate to 15.8%…the rolling 7-day rate remains at 14%.
Pritzker: State Leads Nation in Testing, Peak Hit?
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is now leading the nation in per capita Coronavirus testing. As of Tuesday, the state had administered over 621-thousand tests, or about 5 percent of the population. The Governor also said on Tuesday that he is optimistic that Illinois is coming off it’s peak, even though he said earlier this month that the expected peak won’t hit until mid-June. Hospitalizations are said to be at their lowest rate since early April. Pritzker also pointed out a steady decline in the state’s positive infection rate, meaning less people are being infected, despite some ups and down in raw case numbers.
Man Arrested for DUI, Illegal Emergency Lights
(Lincolnshire, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they have arrested a Highwood man for a multitude of reasons. A deputy pulled over a vehicle Monday evening on northbound I-94 near Route 22. The vehicle had white emergency lights activated, but deactivated them as the deputy approached. The driver, Christopher Faulkner, claimed he was the brother of a Sheriff’s official…which was proven to be untrue. A further investigation led to the arrest of the 39-year-old on charges of DUI, driving on a revoked license, unlawful use of emergency lights, obstructing identification and more. Faulkner was taken to the Lake County Jail, where his bond was set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Man Wanted in Cook County Arrested in Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted in Cook County has been taken into custody in Lake County. Curtis Woodruff of Gurnee was arrested on May 15th at his documented residence. The 20-year-old was wanted in Cook County for violating his probation. During the arrest, he was also hit with a Lake County charge for disorderly conduct. Woodruff was being held without bond in the Lake County Jail, awaiting extradition to Cook County.
Flood Fears Falling on Des Plaines, Fox Remains Closed
(Gurnee, IL) Flood fears are falling in Lake County as the Des Plaines River recedes from recent rains. As of this morning, the Des Plaines remains at minor flood stage near Russell, and at moderate flood stage at both Gurnee and Lincolnshire. Forecasts though, say the river has crested and water levels are beginning to fall. On the western side of the county, the Fox Waterway agency says the Fox River remains closed to recreational boating, and the Chain O’ Lakes remains in “no wake” status.
Zion Missing and Endangered
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing and endangered person. Yamil Melendez-Ortiz hasn’t been seen since walking out of a residence in the 32-hundred block of Enoch Avenue back on April 23rd…he was officially reported missing 3 days later. Melendez-Ortiz is described as a 39-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6”, 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweater…no other outfit description was given. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Zion Police investigators.