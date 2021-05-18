Governor Removes Mask Mandate, But Only if Vaccinated, Zion Police Pick Up DUI, Drug Suspect
Off-duty Chicago Officer Killed as SUV Leaves Road, Crashes
Associated Press 5-18-21
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) Authorities say an off-duty Chicago police officer who died when the SUV he was driving, slammed into a power pole early Monday was fleeing from police who had tried to make a traffic stop shortly before the crash. Rolling Meadows Police say an officer had attempted to make a traffic stop of the SUV but that the driver, identified as Jose Castro, sped away. In Arlington Heights (which is just south of Buffalo Grove), the 29-year-old man lost control of the vehicle, which hit a power pole, and became airborne before it came to a stop against a house. Castro was transported to the hospital, where he died. A passenger in his vehicle was treated and released.
Man Picked up on Multiple Charges in Zion
Vander Tuuk 5-18-21
(Zion, IL) A McHenry County man was picked up on multiple charges here in Lake County. Zion Police say Raymond Schordie was arrested on May 12th in the city. The Wonder Lake man has been hit with several drug charges including unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The 58-year-old also faces two counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of driving on a revoked license, and other traffic citations. Schordie is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 500-thousand-dollar bond, and is due in court Thursday.
Pritzker on CDC Mask Issue
Vander Tuuk 5-18-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Governor has rescinded mask mandates, but only if you are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Governor JB Pritzker said both he and his health experts have looked over the latest CDC recommendations on fully vaccinated people being allowed to go mask and distance free in almost all situations. Pritzker says he believes the CDC is making the right move, and that Illinois has changed it’s guidelines to something similar, though for now masks are still required in schools, day care, on mass transit and other close crowded areas. The Governor did say the rules are mainly on the honor system, or up to private business as to how they will work…as he has no plans to police who is vaccinated and who isn’t. There are also no plans for a vaccination passport of any kind.
Eviction Moratorium to be Phased Out in Illinois
Vander Tuuk 5-18-21
(Springfield, IL) Illinois will begin to phase out a moratorium on evictions that was brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor JB Pritzker on Monday said the phase out will begin in August. The Governor also announced that the state’s rental assistance program, known as the Illinois Rental Payment Program, has been expanded. Some 1.5-billion dollars has been earmarked to help those behind on their rent, because of hardships suffered during the pandemic. The state says they have already doled out 280-million-dollars in federal money to 260-thousand households.