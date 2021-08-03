Governor Pritzker Signs Immigrant Protection and Gun Control Laws

CHICAGO (AP) Illinois will effectively end immigration detention and strengthen protections limiting cooperation with the feds under a plan signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The measure targets local agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which allows county jails to house immigrant detainees awaiting court appearances. Current contracts, including one in neighboring McHenry County would end by January and no new contracts would be allowed. Proponents of the law say it will end inhumane practices in Illinois and encourage alternatives. But affected counties argue they’ll lose much-needed revenue.
AURORA, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a plan requiring background checks for all gun sales in the state by 2024. The new law also provides funding for mental health programs in communities most impacted by gun violence, and creates a stolen gun database. Pritzker calls it the “most comprehensive reform” to state firearms laws in years. The plan also modernizes the Firearm Owners Identification card system, which hasn’t been updated in decades. The law takes effect next year.
