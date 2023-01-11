Governor Pritzker Signs “Assault Weapons” Ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois has outlawed so-called “assault weapons” amid a rash of mass shootings country-wide. Including the 4th of July incident in Highland Park. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law Tuesday after the House approved the ban 68-41. Illinois is the ninth state, as well as Washington, D.C., to prohibit the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons. The measure bans dozens of brands or types of rifles and handguns. Those who already own such guns would have to register them. Opponents say strict laws have done nothing to curb gun violence in and around the Chicago area. Several lawsuits are expected.

Associated Press (1-11-23)