Breaking News: Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Zion

Shooting Leaves 2 Dead in Zion
Vander Tuuk 12-16-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a double homicide, that also left a 3rd person injured. Police say the incident took place last night in the 28-hundred block of Galilee Avenue after a shots fired call. Deceased in the incident are a 16-year-old and 27-year-old male. The third victim, a 28-year-old male is hospitalized in critical condition. No identities have been released and no arrests have been announced. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force has been called in to assist in the investigation
Governor Pritzker Announces Budget Cuts
Vander Tuuk 12-16-20
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has announced over 700-million-dollars in budget cuts, and spread the blame as to why he’s making them. Pritzker said state employees will be affected through furlough days, and grants will be frozen for park and school maintenance among other cuts. The Governor blamed the Coronavirus pandemic for the lack of income coming into the state, as well as the Feds lack of a new relief bill and the rejection of his so-called “fair tax amendment” in November. Pritzker also blamed his predecessor, Bruce Rauner, for unpaid bills…though the state’s backlog of unpaid bill goes back to the Blagojevich administration, and underfunded pensions go back even further. Republicans are calling it a self-inflicted problem by building a budget based on expected revenue.
Freund Case: Former DCFS Supervisor Case Moved to January
Vander Tuuk 12-16-20
(Woodstock, IL) A case involving former DCFS workers and a murdered 5-year-old in neighboring McHenry County has been put on hold for now. Andrew Polovin, a former supervisor in the child welfare department, is facing charges of child endangerment and reckless conduct for reportedly ignoring signs of abuse that led to the murder of AJ Freund by his parents in April of 2019 in Crystal Lake. Polovin’s case was continued until late January. The other person charged in the case, former DCFS case worker Carlos Acosta, has a status hearing Thursday.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-16-20
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 327 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Tuesday (the 3rd lowest amount this month), with 5 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed flat, while ICU use bumped up one point to 75% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate fell for the 6th straight day, down to 11.2%. Statewide, there were just under 74-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 117 related fatalities.
Lake Zurich Trustee Charged With Domestic Battery
Vander Tuuk 12-16-20
(Lake Zurich, IL) A Lake Zurich trustee is due in court today, after getting hit with charges over the weekend. Lake Zurich Police announced the arrest of Jim Beaudoin in connection with an incident that took place just before 1 AM on Saturday. The 47-year-old was reportedly in an altercation at his home, and was hit with misdemeanor charges of domestic battery causing bodily harm and involving physical contact. Police did not release any further details about the situation, nor the victim. Beaudoin is currently free on bond.