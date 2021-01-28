Governor Marvels at Lake County Vaccination Site, Beach Park Man Facing Federal Charges
Beach Park Man Facing Federal Charges for Summer Incident
Vander Tuuk 1-28-21
(Chicago, IL) A Beach Park teen is facing federal charges, after an incident last summer in Cook County. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Zayveon Thomas and two others attempted to violently steal a car from a woman in Glencoe last July…Thomas was the only one caught, and was indicted this week on one count of attempted carjacking. It’s unclear why the case, which was handled by local police, will be prosecuted in federal court. Authorities say they are also still seeking the other two suspects, who have not been named. The 19-year-old Thomas faces up to 15-years in prison if convicted, and is also facing a carjacking charge in Lake County, for an unrelated case that took place last June.
Man Charged With Assaulting Officer During Jacob Blake Protests
Associated Press 1-28-21
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A man accused of assaulting a police officer during protests over the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, is facing federal charges. Authorities announced counts of obstructing a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and unlawful transport of firearms as a convicted felon against Ashton Howard, of Kenosha. If convicted, the 27-year-old would face a maximum penalty of 15 years. Prosecutors say a Kenosha police officer was helping to remove a damaged police vehicle on Aug. 23 when Howard threw a heavy object at that officer and knocked him unconscious.
Lake County Coronavirus Metric Improve From Peak Levels
Vander Tuuk 1-28-21
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County continues to see positive signs when it comes to Coronavirus metrics. The Illinois Department of Public Health says cases per 100-thousand remain in warning level at 291, but that is a far fall from the peak on November 14th of 626. County positivity currently stands at 6.9%, down from a 14.8% peak, which was also on November 14th. Death rates, Covid-linked hospital admissions and available ER beds are also in much better shape. Raw numbers wise, the County saw 179 new confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday, with 2 related fatalities
Gov. Pritzker Visits Fairground Site, Illinois in Bottom Half of Vaccines Given
Vander Tuuk 1-28-21
(Waukegan, IL) Governor JB Pritzker paid a visit to Lake County on Wednesday, to observe Covid-19 vaccination efforts. The Lake County Fairgrounds is being used as a drive-thru vaccine facility, and the Governor was impressed by the scope of the effort and its efficiency. Illinois currently sits 35th in the nation in delivering vaccines, with 12,224 doses per 100,000 people, or just over 1.2% of the state’s population. Pritzker said he hopes to see the program ramp up over the next couple of weeks.
High School Sports Get Go Ahead, With Catch
Vander Tuuk 1-28-21
(Springfield, IL) High School sports have been given the go-ahead to resume, but there is a caveat for certain sports in this area. The IHSA announced Wednesday that sports can resume, with actual competition starting in early February. The catch for Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, is that sports considered “high risk,” like basketball, football and hockey, cannot have competitive games until they reach Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan. That phase requires a positivity rate at 6.5% or under for 3 days, along with good hospital metrics. The area currently sits at 7.2%. Until then, those high risk sports can only practice, and have intra-squad scrimmages.