Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill to Add Social Workers to Police Calls in Waukegan

(Waukegan, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has signed a bill that will kick off a pilot program of sending social workers and mental health professionals on police calls. The legislation will go into effect in Waukegan as well as three downstate communities. The hope is that the program will help de-escalate more situations without violence, focus on victim assistance, and give other options outside of the criminal justice system. Police groups say the effort gives them another tool to keep communities safe. 10-million-dollars in funding was allocated for the project in the budget that goes into effect on July 1st.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-11-22)