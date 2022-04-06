Gov. Pritzker Signs Bill Allowing Fully Vaccinated School Employees Paid Covid Leave

(Springfield, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has signed a law that allows fully vaccinated teachers to get paid time off, should they contract Covid-19. The law applies to not only teachers but includes all school employees including support staff. The legislation allows paid administrative leave for as many days off as needed to abide by public health guidelines and mandates. While the grip of the virus seems to be winding down, the new law also is also retroactive to the beginning of the school year. Pritzker vetoed a similar bill earlier this year, because it applied to both vaccinated and unvaccinated employees.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-6-22)