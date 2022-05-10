Gov. Pritzker Announced Flood Control Projects in Lake County

(Waukegan, IL) Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was in Lake County on Monday, announcing several projects related to flood control. The County Board says stormwater management and flood control has been deemed a top priority in the region, and that these projects will help to protect area waterways, and property. The initiative includes storm sewer, culvert and drainage design improvements, stabilization of streams and the use of basins to store stormwater. The funding for the 122-million-dollars in projects will come in waves, with the first being about 30-million-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-10-22)