Golden Globe Awards to be held on January 9

After a blistering racial controversy that saw its longtime broadcast partner NBC drop the annual show, the Golden Globe Awards are still happening.
However, two big questions remain: Where will they be broadcast — and even more importantly, will any celebs show up?
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the journalist organization that run the awards show, didn’t answer those two questions, but said the 79th annual event will be held on January 9.
The HFPA also released its deadlines for submissions, and say nominations will be revealed on December 13.
In February of this year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t had a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization. Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three trophies in protest.
In August, the HFPA announced reforms to its bylaws and membership rules with the intention of bringing diversity to its ranks.
