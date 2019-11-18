The Gloomiest Places In America List
Guess who made the Gloomiest Places In America List?
It’s that time of year. Not a whole lot of sunshine to be had. It gets dark very early. It’s cold. The gloom kind of just hangs there.
There is a new study ranking the 50 biggest cities in America from most gloomy to least gloomy.
The list takes into account the percentage of cloud cover, average hours of daylight, and the total number of rainy days for the cities.
No surprise here, Seattle still the gloomiest city in the U.S. Portland comes in a number two. The rest of the top 10 goes like this:
- Buffalo
- Cleveland
- Pittsburgh
- Detroit
- Columbus, Ohio
- Milwaukee
- Chicago
- Boston
Aren’t you glad we are right smack dab in the middle of 2 of the gloomiest cities in America? No wonder why we get so excited when we actually have a sunny day come our way.
If you’re tired of the gloom maybe try one of these cities. These are the top 5 least gloomy.
- Phoenix
- Las Vegas
- Riverside, California
- Los Angeles
- San Diego
My wife was born in the San Diego area and lived in Riverside for a while. Then her stepdad was offered a job in Illinois or Hawaii. They chose Illinois. They had a pretty large, blended family so the cost of living was easier to handle in Illinois. I’m grateful they came out this way because otherwise, we may have never met. She, however, still wishes they had gone to Hawaii. Not sure how I should take that. 😉
For a complete list of the gloomiest places in America, click here.
(Best Places)
