Gliniewicz FInally Headed to Trial, Month Over Month Covid-19 Stats
Gliniewicz to Trial in Late June
Vander Tuuk 5-3-21
(Waukegan, IL) After several delays and court battles, Melodie Gliniewicz will finally go to trial later this year. Gliniewicz is facing several charges for allegedly helping her husband, a former Fox Lake Police Officer, bilk money from a youth program…before he committed suicide in 2015. The center of the long pretrial battle was e-mails and text messages between Gliniewicz and her then husband…the judge in the case said they could not be used as evidence, but an appellate court overturned that ruling. Trial is set for June 28th
Big Riverwoods Wreck Sends 9 to Hospital
Vander Tuuk 5-3-21
(Riverwoods, IL) A multi-vehicle crash led to several injuries in Riverwoods over the weekend. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon at Milwaukee Avenue and Deerfield Parkway. Officials say 8 total cars were involved after a person driving one vehicle had a medical emergency and ended up colliding with 7 others…including two that were parked. Nine people in total were transported to area hospitals, though none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-3-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois health officials announced just over 18-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Sunday, with 27 deaths. Of those, just 57 cases were in Lake County with no new fatalities. In Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, metrics continue to trend lower, with covid-linked hospital admissions and test positivity falling for the 4th straight day. ICU capacity currently sits at 71%.
Month Over Month Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 5-3-21
(Chicago, IL) For the second straight month, Coronavirus case numbers increased in Illinois, but for the second straight month, death numbers decreased. According to Illinois Department of Public Health stats, the state saw an average of 3,029 Covid-19 cases a day in April, up from 1,840 in March. As for fatalities, Illinois saw an average of 22.6 a day in April, down from 25.7 in March, and 45.6 in February. In Lake County, average cases increased to 123 a day, up from 87 the month before, and with 20 fatalities…the county averaged less than 1 per day in April, down from 31 deaths the month before.