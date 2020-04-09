“Glimmer of Hope” After Record Setting COVID-19 Day in Illinois
Coronavirus Illinois Wednesday Update
(Chicago, IL) Wednesday was another big day when it comes to Coronavirus numbers in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,529 new cases of the disease, and 82 deaths, the deadliest day of the outbreak. Overall, Illinois has now confirmed 15,078 cases of Covid-19 and 462 fatalities. Lake County has eclipsed the 1-thousand case mark at 1044, with one new death, to bring the county total to 23. The disease has now affected .12% of Illinois’ 12.6-million residents. Negative tests number just under 60-thousand.
Illinois Leaders Offer “Glimmer of Hope” in Covid-19 Battle
(Chicago, IL) While Illinois set daily highs for Covid-19 cases and deaths, a glimmer of hope was offered by state leaders. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said while Coronavirus numbers continue to increase, the rate at which they are increasing is starting to slow. She says the exponential growth for cases is no longer being seen, however, the state is not yet out of the woods. Ezike says state residents should still abide by Governor JB Pritzker’s “stay at home” order, and maintain social distancing guidelines…even this weekend with traditional family gathering holidays of Passover and Easter.
Man Charged in Home Invasion That Left Buffalo Grove Man Dead
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) Murder charges have been filed against a Tennessee man accused of a weekend break-in in Arlington Heights, that left a Lake County man dead. Authorities say Bradley Finnan of Chattanooga, Tennessee and Larry Brodacz of Buffalo Grove were armed with a gun when they rang the doorbell of the home Saturday afternoon. The homeowner grabbed his own gun to defend his wife and two children, shooting and killing Brodacz when he attacked the homeowner with a knife. Investigators say the deceased 58-year-old had seen 200-thousand-dollars in boxes in the home 20-years prior, and believed it to still be there. No charges have been filed against the homeowner.