Glass Animals sets new record for most weeks on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 with “Heat Waves”

ABC Audio

Glass Animals continues to make Billboard history with “Heat Waves.”

Having already set the record for the longest journey to #1 on the Hot 100, the English band’s breakout hit is now the longest-charting track on the all-genre single ranking since it began in 1958.

“Heat Waves” takes the record with a total of 91 weeks on the Hot 100, breaking a tie with The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” which had set the previous high-water mark at 90 in 2021. Prior to that, Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive” held the record with 87 weeks.

“Wow, all I can say is wow,” Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley tells Billboard. “Many of you know when I wrote this song I was writing about missing someone I loved very dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would lead to so much love and connection across the globe. You all have done that.”

“Thank you to everyone who has helped this song reach so many people,” he adds. “You know who you are. Thank you.”

“Heat Waves” was originally released in 2020 as a single off Glass Animals’ album Dreamland. It hit #1 on the Hot 100 in March 2022.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.