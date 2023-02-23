Girl Power: Amazon’s Prime Video drops trailer to bestseller adaptation ‘The Power’

On Thursday, Prime Video dropped the trailer to its series The Power, based on English author Naomi Alderman‘s award-winning novel.

The streaming service teases, “Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

Tony winner John Leguizamo stars as a concerned dad whose daughter, played by Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho begins to demonstrate this shocking ability; Oscar-nominated Sixth Sense star Toni Collette plays her mom, who is the mayor of Seattle.

The cast also includes Josh Charles as a military man looking to harness the power and veteran character actor Eddie Marsan (Deadpool 2, The Gentlemen).

​​The first three episodes of The Power premiere Friday, March 31, on Prime Video. New episodes will roll out every subsequent Friday until the series wraps up on May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.