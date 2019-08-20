Get Yourself a Lady!

Scarlett
Someone found me and did everything to try to find my family. During that time, I had fun at their home but no one seemed to be looking for me and couldn’t keep me. I did well with their 5-year old kid. I also seem to like other dogs. I am an active and playful dog, always ready to throw some toys up in the air or just run around with a big smile on my face. I also already know some commands. I’m a fun-loving and active dog, ready to get everyone off the couch to explore our beautiful county. Of course, at night, I’m ready to chill and relax with my family.
She is about 10 months old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), heartworm negative and on preventative and microchipped.
Wednesday
Quiet, well-behaved, playful, sweet…what more could you want? I am really more of a people’s cat than a cat’s cat. If some of my favorite staff members are around, I often follow them around because I know they will give me much needed loving. Getting pets makes me feel loved and wonderful. The food here always tastes good. All this is fun but it is just not the same as doing all this in your very own home. You get to sleep on someone’s bed, watch TV with them and on weekends maybe even be an excuse for them to take a nap. What do you think?
She is about 4 years old, spayed, up-to-date on routine shots (incl. rabies), tested negative for feline leukemia and FIV and microchipped.