Get ready for the #PinkVenomChallenge! BLACKPINK teases new YouTube collab

BLACKPINK is the most followed musical act on YouTube — they have 76.5 million subscribers to be exact — so it’s a no-brainer the K-pop sensations are about to launch a new challenge on the platform.

To celebrate “Pink Venom,” their new song that drops Friday, the singers are about to launch the #PinkVenomChallenge. It’s meant to kickstart a global dance party, with fans encouraged to show off their best moves to the new single on YouTube Shorts — as long as they use the hashtag.

“We are pleased to have another meaningful partnership with YouTube,” they shared in a statement obtained by Variety. “Hope we can have some special events with our fans through #PinkVenomChallenge on Shorts, countdown livestream and our new music video ‘Pink Venom’. Stay tuned for it!”

The challenge starts Friday and runs until September 15, giving you plenty of time to choreograph the best possible dance number.

The “Ice Cream” singers — Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — are also gearing up to release their album Born Pink, which arrives September 16. The K-pop sensations will then embark on a global Born Pink tour, which kicks off October 15.

