Get Out the Cheese Graters & Soap

I don’t know about you but the bugs have been out of control this summer. I was actually forced back inside my house due to the amount of uninvited guest swarming our patio party. That’s when I opened up my drawer and saw the solution, my cheese grater! Those little suckers don’t stand a chance between that piece of metal, me….and GREEN SOAP! Yes, Irish Spring Soap. Maybe you’ve set the bar around your house or camper to deal with bugs but you can sprinkle it all around the outside of where you are sitting if you shred it up. Plus side to this hack, it smells good. No more stinky bug spray that you spend most of your night reapplying and unlike some blocks of cheese, soap actually grates pretty easily. You’ll thank me later 😉