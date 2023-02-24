Gas Prices Up in Lake County, Back Below $3 in Kenosha County

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have risen in the state, while the downward trend continues north of the border. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois runs $3.57, a 3-cent increase from this point last week, and 18-cents above the national average. Lake County saw a bigger bump, up 12-cents from last week to $3.52. In Wisconsin, prices dropped 7-cents over the last 7 days and stand at $3.11. That number is 28-cents below the national average. Kenosha County dropped just 2-cents over the last week, but it was enough to push the average below the 3-dollar mark at $2.98.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-24-23)