Gas Prices Up in Illinois and Lake County, Down in Wisconsin and Kenosha County

(Chicago, IL) It was a mixed bag at the gas pump this week in Illinois and Wisconsin. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 11 cents from this point last week, and stands at an average of $3.49. That number pushes Illinois to the 8th highest average in the country. Lake County prices saw an even bigger jump, up 26-cents to $3.51. In Wisconsin, prices fell a bit over the last week…down 2-cents to $3.12. Kenosha County prices saw a slightly larger drop, down 5-cents from this point last week, to an average of $3.01.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-13-23)