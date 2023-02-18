Gas Prices Slide a Bit in Illinois, Stay Flat in Wisconsin

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices slid in Illinois, while remaining essentially flat north of the border. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently runs at $3.54, down 4 cents from last week, but still 12-cents above the national average. Lake County prices slid a bit further, down 9-cents over the last week to $3.40. In Wisconsin, prices stayed the same over the last 7 days, and sit at $3.17, which is 25-cents below the national average. The Kenosha County average remained unchanged over the last week as well at $3.01.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-17-23)