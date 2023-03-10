Gas Prices See Large Increases in Illinois and Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are on the rise on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 12-cents from this point last week and stands at $3.65…19-cents above the national average. Lake County prices increased as well, up 21-cents to $3.66. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas is currently $3.32… a jump of 14-cents over the last 7 days, but still 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw the biggest week over week increase, up 25-cents for a current average of $3.29
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-10-23)