Gas Prices Retreat Slightly, Still High in Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have fallen slightly in Illinois, though they remain some of the highest in the country. AAA says the average gallon of gas in the state costs $3.58, down three cents from this time last week, but still 17-cents higher than the national average. In Lake County, the average stands at a slightly lower $3.56. In Wisconsin, the average gallon of gas costs $3.14, the same as the two previous weeks, and 27-cents below the national average. Kenosha county comes in 3-cents higher at $3.17
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-12-21)