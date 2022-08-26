Gas Prices Retreat After an Upswing Last Week

(Chicago, IL) After an upswing last week, gas prices on both sides of the state line are headed back down. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois currently stands at $4.21, which is down 9-cents from last week, but 34-cents higher than the national average. Illinois currently has the highest average of any state east of the Rocky Mountains and the 9th highest average price in the country. Lake County dropped 21-cents from last week to $4.20. In Wisconsin, prices fell back 7-cents to an average of $3.64, which is 23-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell 8-cents to $3.74.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-26-22)