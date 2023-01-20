Gas Prices Increase in Illinois for 2nd Straight Week

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices have increased over the last week on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois jumped 5 cents in the last 7 days to a current average of $3.54. That number is 17-cents higher than the national average and the 8th highest average in the country. Lake County is up a penny over last week at $3.52. In Wisconsin, prices jumped 6-cents over the last week to $3.18. That number is 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County saw a smaller 3-cent increase for a current average of $3.04 a gallon.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-20-23)